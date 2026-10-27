Israel elections: Midday voter turnout soars to 31.5 per cent, reaching highest level since 1973

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Israeli voters are turning out in historic numbers for the parliamentary elections, with voter turnout reaching 31.5 per cent by 12:00 PM (local time), according to the Central Elections Committee.

The Times of Israel reported that this participation figure marks the highest voter turnout recorded at midday since 1973, in the first election held after the Yom Kippur War, highlighting exceptionally high voter engagement across the country.

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The strong surge at the polls follows heavy morning participation, reflecting intense interest from the electorate as citizens cast their ballots across more than 12,000 polling stations nationwide.

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The first voter turnout figures for Israel's election to the Knesset stood at 16.7% as of 10 am local time, which was an increase of 15.9% at the same time in the 2022 election.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a frantic alarm to the electorate, labelling election day an "emergency call" for Likud voters, claiming that the left is attempting to "steal the election from us."

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Addressing his supporters through a video message posted on X, Netanyahu called on voters to flood the polling stations and not stay at home.

"My brothers and sisters, vote Likud. This is a state of emergency, because they are trying to steal the election from us. This morning, the police announced a serious and exceptional matter: three of the Likud's senior campaign financial officers were caught with envelopes of cash in the south. This is criminal. They will reach everyone. Consider yourselves warned! Voter turnout in the Arab sector in the south is higher than in the Jewish sector. You must go out and vote. And as Sa'ada, Ahmed Tibi, and Mansour Abbas say in their own words, our voters are flocking to the polls. You too must flock to the polls, and ensure that everyone comes—the grandfather, the grandmother, the uncle, the aunt, the neighbour and the neighbour—no one stays at home. No sea, no grill. Go out to vote, Machal (the Likud party symbol). Because what is at stake, what is hanging here on the scale, is the security of our Jewish state—a strong right-wing government led by the Likud with all of our partners, or a left-wing government with Arab parties that will bring an end to the State of Israel as we know it. Go out to vote. Don't stay at home. Vote Machal with all your might," he said.

This comes after Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem in the ongoing election to the Knesset.

Netanyahu made similar calls earlier in the day, urging his supporters to come out in larger numbers, alleging that the left-aligned voters had come out in full force.

"This is an emergency call! The future of our Jewish state hangs in the balance. Go out and vote right now! Higher-than-usual voter turnout in the Arab sector compared to the low turnout of right-wing voters. We must wake up - we must not stay home. We're going out and voting right and bringing as many people as possible," he posted on X.

"The left's activists are storming the polling stations—and the right's activists are indifferent. This is the time to wake up. Go out and get others out to vote—vote Likud," he posted on X.

His principal rival, Gadi Eisenkot who continued campaigning with voters on election day also urged people to go out and vote saying, "I know the lines are long, I ask you to show patience. The change is on its way. No one will be allowed to endanger the change."

The final opinion surveys published before polls opened showed a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition factions led by former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, though both are forecast to fall short of a ruling majority if they maintain their campaign promises not to govern with certain other factions. (ANI)

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