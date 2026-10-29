Israel Elections panel chief rejects fraud claims as baseless, says polls "conducted lawfully"

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Acting Central Elections Committee Director General Dean Livne has firmly rejected allegations of widespread election fraud as baseless, insisting that Tuesday’s Knesset vote was conducted lawfully.

According to The Times of Israel, Livne dismissed the claims, confirming that no evidence supports allegations of systemic irregularities.

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“The Knesset elections were conducted lawfully. The integrity of the elections at polling stations was rigorously safeguarded, and to the best of our knowledge, there is no basis for allegations of systematic violations of election integrity,” Livne wrote in a letter addressed to Yesh Atid Knesset Member Vladimir Beliak, who serves on the committee.

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As reported by The Times of Israel, Livne clarified that the inquiry requested by CEC Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg involves classified intelligence requiring additional review, adding that the material has not been substantiated.

The statement comes amid heightened political scrutiny following demands for inquiries into alleged voting irregularities and foreign interference surrounding the election.

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Earlier in the day, Israel’s Central Elections Committee chair, Justice Noam Sohlberg, directed Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate suspicions of improper foreign influence through funding allegedly provided by entities acting against Israeli interests. Sohlberg has asked the agency to submit its findings within a week.

“Serious suspicions have been brought to my attention regarding improper influence on the elections — exerted through funding provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests. While I cannot attest to the substance of these suspicions, it is my view that — given they involve foreign entities — there is an obligation to investigate them thoroughly,” Sohlberg wrote in his letter to Shin Bet, according to Israeli media.

“In light of this, I instruct you to do everything in your power to investigate these suspicions, utilising the authority of the Shin Bet to uncover evidence that either substantiates or refutes them. Only in this way can we ensure public trust in the electoral process and the integrity of the democratic procedure,” he added.

The order follows incumbent Prime Minsiter and Likud boss Benjamin Netanyahu alleging that the Arab parties had 'stolen' the election using bribery and threats.

Netanyahu described the controversy as an “earthquake”, alleging that foreign entities had interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties. He called on Zionist parties to reject cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List.

However, Arab political parties in Israel have rejected allegations linking them to suspected foreign funding and interference in the Tuesday polls.

Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra’am), welcomed the decision to investigate the allegations but asserted that his party had no connection to the affair, pledging full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

Balad chairman Sami Abou Shahadeh also rejected the allegations, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies of escalating political hostility towards Arab parties and the Arab public.

Israel’s opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has also called for a thorough investigation while warning against using unverified suspicions to undermine the election results or delay the inauguration of the 26th Knesset.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog held discussions with Central Elections Committee chief Noam Sohlberg and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief David Zini following Sohlberg’s request to probe allegations of external interference in Tuesday's election.

According to the Times of Israel, Herzog, speaking from the President’s Residence, emphasised the necessity of a rigorous review while warning against unfairly maligning the broader Arab populace.

“I am closely following developments in the investigation into the suspicions reported this morning. The integrity of elections is a paramount value in a democracy. The evidence and suspicions must be thoroughly investigated, and the offenders must be investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” the President stated.

"But even at a moment like this, we must avoid tarnishing an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote and take an active part in democracy," he cautioned.

Additionally, Israel Police has pledged to investigate all complaints concerning electoral integrity without bias. Authorities have also announced arrests in connection with a suspected election bribery investigation.

The order to investigate allegations of foreign funding with links to Arab parties is likely to strike a body blow to a possibility of them joining hands with the Eisenkot led bloc to form a government. What that means is that government formation is now poised on a knife's edge and whoever President Herzog invites to form the government will have his hands full.

Majority continues to evade any of the coalition blocs. As of now, incumbent PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud is projected to have 26 seats, making it the largest party in the Knesset. Along with his coalition allies like United Torah Judaism, Shas, and Otzma Yehudit the Likud led bloc is projected to win 53 seats which is short of the 61 needed for majority.

The opposition bloc, comprising Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar, Naftali Bennett's B’Yachad, Avidgdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, and Yair Golan's The Democrats, was projected to win 48 seats. The Arab parties which includes the Joint List and Ra'am are projected to win 19 seats. (ANI)

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