DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel encircles Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, targets Hamas infrastructure

Israel encircles Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, targets Hamas infrastructure

Israeli soldiers completed the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, targeting Hamas terror infrastructure and eliminating multiple operatives, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:51 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers completed the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, targeting Hamas terror infrastructure and eliminating multiple operatives, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Overnight, forces raided a command and control center used by Hamas in recent months.The IDF has established evacuation routes for civilians to leave the combat zone safely. The military stated it will continue operations against terrorist organizations in Gaza to safeguard Israeli civilians.

The operation aims to dismantle terrorist strongholds and expand the security zone in southern Gaza.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the army said it launched a ground operation against Hamas in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun on Sunday morning while the terror group confirmed that a member of its politburo was killed in an airstrike.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed that a member of its politburo, Salah al-Bardawil, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis.

Advertisement

Also on Sunday morning, Israel's Political-Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to establish a voluntary passage administration for Gaza residents interested in leaving the Strip for third countries.

"The administration will work, among other things, to prepare for and enable safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries, including securing their movement, establishing a traffic lane and checking pedestrians at designated crossings in the Gaza Strip, and coordinating the provision of infrastructure that will enable passage by land, sea, and air to the target countries," the Katz announced.

In addition, Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Sunday morning. The military said the missile was shot down before reaching Israeli territory.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper