Israel Expands 'Northern Shield' Project, Building 1,240 Shelters Near Lebanon Border

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defense Ministry ramped up the "Northern Shield" project, working to construct 1,240 shelters in 17 northern border communities.

Eight contracting companies are involved, with plans to expand to more areas next month. The ministry's Deputy Director General Erez Cohen confirmed a budget of 1.2 billion NIS ( USD 330 million) for further expansion in April. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)