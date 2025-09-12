Israel Foils Iranian-Backed Cells in Syria, Eliminates Hezbollah-Linked Commander

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces have detained several suspects in southern Syria in recent months who were allegedly operating in terror cells run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Israel Defence Forces said.

According to the IDF, the suspects were linked to Unit 840, a covert arm of the IRGC's Quds Force tasked with orchestrating attacks against Israel.

The military said that in March and April, two Unit 840 operatives, Zeidan al-Tawil and Muhammad al-Kuryan, were arrested in Syria. In recent weeks, Israeli raids also uncovered additional cells activated by two IRGC members, Salah al-Husseini and Muhammad Shuayb, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon in July. The IDF described them as "among the most prominent operatives" responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran into Lebanon, Syria, and Judea and Samaria.

Interrogations revealed that many of the detained Syrians were unaware of the identity of their handlers. "Their recruitment to work with Unit 840 was in many cases done without revealing the unit's true motives, but rather through financial bribery," the IDF said.

Israel sent forces into the 235-square-kilometer buffer zone to prevent Syrian rebels from approaching the border when the regime of Bashar Assad collapsed in December.

Israel considers the 1974 ceasefire agreement void until order is restored in Syria.

On Thursday, Israel also announced a separate strike in southern Lebanon that killed Wasim Saeed Jaba'i, described as a senior figure in the IRGC's Imam Hossein Division who was also active in Hezbollah.

The Imam Hossein Division, an Iranian militia directed by the Quds Force, has fought alongside Hezbollah against Israel and continues to operate from Lebanese territory. The IDF said Jaba'i's activities violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon and vowed to press ahead with efforts to neutralize threats.

"The terrorist was a central figure in the force-buildup efforts and strengthening of the division, advanced weapons procurement deals, assisted in launching missile and rocket attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF said. Since the ceasefire in Lebanon, Jaba'i led efforts to rehabilitate the division, the IDF added.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the military said. (ANI/TPS)

