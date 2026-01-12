DT
Israel, Germany sign joint declaration to boost security, cyber, anti-terror ties

Israel, Germany sign joint declaration to boost security, cyber, anti-terror ties

ANI
Updated At : 02:40 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) said Israel and Germany are "natural partners" in addressing emerging security challenges, as he and visiting German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt signed a joint declaration to deepen cooperation in the fields of security, cybersecurity and the fight against terrorism.

The agreement was signed during Minister Dobrindt's official visit to Israel.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "I attach enormous importance to the overall cooperation between Israel and Germany, and especially Israel and Germany on this question of cybersecurity, which is one of the main threats to our internal security, and in many ways also our infrastructure and other threats."

Netanyahu further added that the two nations have already worked together on several major defence and technology initiatives.

"And I think Germany and Israel are natural partners. We've cooperated on the Arrow III, we've cooperated in many areas. We cooperate technologically. Chancellor Mertz was here recently, we talked about defense cooperation," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled recent engagements between the two sides, noting that German Chancellor Mertz had recently visited Israel, during which defence cooperation was discussed. "Chancellor Mertz was here recently, we talked about defense cooperation," Netanyahu said.

"And now I'm very pleased to welcome a dear friend of Israel, Minister Dobrindt, to sign this important pact. So, thank you for your friendship, thank you for your support, and please convey this to your government as well," he wrote in a post.

"Iran and its proxies -- Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis -- pose a threat not only to Israel but to regional stability and international security," says Netanyahu at the signing, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu said that the declaration "anchors Germany's deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel and elevates the security-technological cooperation between the two countries to a new strategic level" and that it reflects Germany's historical responsibility in the wake of the Holocaust, The Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

