Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas says Israeli strikes killed around 50 captives in Gaza

Dubai, October 26

The estimated number of Hamas-held captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on Thursday, according to the al-Qassam Brigades' Telegram account.

The spokesperson did not give any further details.

Reuters was not able to verify the numbers.

