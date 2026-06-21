DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

Israel-Hezbollah conflict top priority for US, Iran in Switzerland talks amid opposing narratives on Strait of Hormuz

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:23 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Negotiators from the US and Iranian side have added an emergency session to address the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah on the first day of peace talks in Switzerland, a diplomat attending the talks told CBS News.

Advertisement

That issue will be the first session when the US and Iranian delegations begin their negotiations.

Advertisement

There have been opposing narratives from both the Iran and US sides on the continued operations in the Strait of Hormuz. According to CNN, Iran has claimed control over the waterway in response to what they claim are repeated ceasefire violations by Israel, as they continued to strike Lebanon. The US has denied such claims of Iranian control over the Strait, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose US tolls in the shipping lane if a deal is not ultimately reached.

Advertisement

US Vice President JD Vance departed for Switzerland earlier Saturday, while the Iranian delegation has already arrived in the country.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced the Iranian arrival in a post on X, "We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland. The Iranian delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock as part of the implementation of the MoU signed between the United States and Iran."

Advertisement

Qatari and Pakistani mediators are also taking part in the talks. Neither Israel, Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government are party to the talks in Switzerland. Allowing Iran to introduce the Israel-Hezbollah conflict into the negotiations marks a shift in US strategy, CBS reported.

Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf invoked the memory of victims of the Minab school incident ahead of technical talks with the United States in Switzerland, saying their sacrifice would guide the actions of the Islamic Republic during the negotiations with Washington as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides to end the hostilities in West Asia.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behavior at every moment. They see us and expect things of us. God forbid that I should ever bring shame to the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran, and that I should join my companions with a clear conscience--companions for whose reunion I eagerly await. Minab 168- In memory of the children of Minab School." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts