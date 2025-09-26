DT
Israel hits Houthi military, intelligence sites in Sana'a

Israel hits Houthi military, intelligence sites in Sana'a

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force completed a broad wave of attacks on Houthi targets in the Sana'a area, deep in Yemen, on Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed.

Israeli aircraft struck "targets of the security and intelligence apparatus and the army of the Houthi terrorist regime," the IDF said.

"Among the targets attacked were the Houthi General Staff Command Headquarters, complexes of the terrorist regime's security and intelligence apparatus, the headquarters of the Houthi Military Information Department, and military camps where weapons and military operatives of the terrorist regime were identified in the Sana'a area."

More than 20 people were injured--including two critically--by a Houthi drone strike on Eilat on Saturday.

"The Security and Intelligence Mechanism is one of the internal security mechanisms of the Houthi terrorist regime, which takes part in terrorist operations and contributes directly to promoting military activities against the State of Israel that undermine stability in the Middle East. It also engages in the suppression of opponents of the regime using political prisons and torture," the IDF said. "The military camps that were attacked are used by the terrorist regime to store weapons and for planning and carrying out terrorist plots against the State of Israel."

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its campaign against Hamas following a temporary cease-fire, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have launched more than 70 ballistic missiles and over 25 drones at Israel. Most were either intercepted or fell short of Israeli territory. Since Hamas's October 7 attack, the terror group has fired more than 200 missiles and 170 drones.

From bases along the Yemeni coast, the Iran-backed Houthis have attacked or harassed more than 100 ships in the Red Sea as they traversed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow maritime chokepoint between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa.

Much of the world's oil passes through the Strait from the Indian Ocean toward the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea. The Houthi attacks have brought the Port of Eilat to a standstill.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

