Israel hits oil refineries, Iran's Defence Ministry

Israel hits oil refineries, Iran’s Defence Ministry

Evacuate arms factories, warns Tel Aviv

AP
Dubai, Updated At : 07:13 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST

Continuing with its airstrikes for the third day, Israel targeted Iran’s Defence Ministry and oil refineries on Sunday. The attack came as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defences to strike buildings in the heart of the country.

Israel’s strikes have killed at least 406 persons in Iran and wounded another 654, said a human rights group. Iran’s government has not offered overall casualty figures. The region braced for a protracted conflict after Israel’s surprise bombardment on Friday of Iranian nuclear and military sites killed several top generals and nuclear scientists. Neither side showed any sign of backing down.

Iran said Israel struck two oil refineries, raising the prospect of a broader assault on Iran’s heavily sanctioned energy industry that could affect global markets. The Israeli military, in a social media post, warned Iranians to evacuate arms factories, signalling a further widening of the campaign. Israel, the sole though undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, said it launched the attack to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The two countries have been adversaries for decades.

Explosions shook Iran’s capital, Tehran, around noon and again around 3.30 pm. Sirens went off across much of Israel again around 4 pm, warning of what would be Iran’s first daytime assault since the fighting began. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

US President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel’s actions while warning Iran that it could avoid further destruction only by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that if Israel’s strikes on Iran stop, then “our responses will also stop.”

The Foreign Minister said the US “is a partner in these attacks and must take responsibility.”

