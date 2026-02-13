DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israel-India cooperation in focus at AI Impact Summit 2026

Israel-India cooperation in focus at AI Impact Summit 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi has announced the arrival of a high-level Israeli delegation to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 which begins in New Delhi on February 16.

Advertisement

The delegation, led by Ilan Fluss, former Ambassador and EDTs Policy Coordinator at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brings together senior government officials, technology leaders, researchers, and policy experts to deepen Israel-India cooperation in artificial intelligence, climate resilience, ESG investment, digital governance, and responsible innovation.

Advertisement

Fluss said, "At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the global order, India and Israel have a joint responsibility to lead with innovation guided by ethics. Our partnership demonstrates how advanced technology and human values can progress together. Israel's delegation to India AI Impact Summit symbolises the next chapter in our bilateral relations, where co-creation in AI, deep tech, and digital public goods becomes a bridge between our societies and a model for global cooperation."

Advertisement

Throughout the Summit, Israeli delegates will participate in high-level panels and bilateral engagements focused on AI for climate adaptation, precision agriculture, digital public infrastructure, workforce transformation, and ethical governance of emerging technologies. Discussions will also explore innovative ESG models, impact investment, and public-private partnerships aimed at delivering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Maya Sherman, Innovation Attache at the Embassy of Israel said, "India and Israel share a vision of technology that serves people first. Our cooperation in AI, climate innovation and digital transformation is focused on real-world challenges, from resilient agriculture and future-ready skills to responsible AI applications. The Impact Summit reflects the deep trust between our ecosystems and our commitment to innovation that is inclusive, ethical and grounded in societal needs."

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the Summit, the Embassy organised a series of side events aimed at fostering dialogue between Israeli and Indian stakeholders across academia, industry, and government. During the main Summit events at Bharat Mandapam throughout the week, the Embassy looks forward to collaborating with leading institutions and partners, including Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT-Ropar), Dhirubhai Ambani University, and tech policy think-tank The Dialogue, to further strengthen bilateral engagement in AI and emerging technologies.

The Embassy looks forward to strengthening partnerships between governments, industry, academia, and civil society, further advancing the growing strategic relationship between Israel and India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts