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Home / World / Israel: Indian Embassy commemorates Battle of Haifa heroes

Israel: Indian Embassy commemorates Battle of Haifa heroes

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], September 16 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, in association with the Municipality of Haifa, commemorated the extraordinary valour and sacrifice of the Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers, who fought in the historic Battle of Haifa on September 23, 1918.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Embassy of India in Israel said that Ambassador JP Singh paid tribute to the fallen Indian soldiers by laying a wreath at Haifa Cemetery and honouring the memory of Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, Commander of the Jodhpur Lancers.

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“With exceptional courage, Major Dalpat Singh led the historic cavalry charge that contributed to the liberation of Haifa during the First World War. He made the supreme sacrifice and is remembered as the “Hero of Haifa”, the post said.

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It further highlighted how Haifa’s Deputy Mayor Sarit Golan-Steinberg conveyed the city's profound gratitude for the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers.

The Embassy expressed its appreciation to the Municipality of Haifa, Haifa Historical Society and all others who supported the organisation of the commemorative ceremony.

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"The legacy of the Indian soldiers remains a lasting symbol of duty, courage and honour, strengthening the historic bond of friendship between India and Israel," the Embassy said.

Last year in November, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, during his visit to India paid tributes at the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu had attended the ceremony to mark the formal renaming of the iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk on January 14, 2018-- a tribute to the sacrifices made and the laurels won by India's brave hearts in the campaign.

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur, and Mysore Lancers, who were part of the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade and liberated the fortified city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I..

The Battle of Haifa was fought on September 23, 1918, during World War I, by the British Army, which mainly consisted of Indian soldiers against the forces of the Ottoman Empire and its allies.

September 23 is commemorated as ‘Haifa Day’ every year to pay its respects to the three Indian Cavalry Regiments — Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers — that fought to liberate the city of Haifa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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