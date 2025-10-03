DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israel intercepts last boat from Gaza flotilla as Israeli minister mocks activists

Israel intercepts last boat from Gaza flotilla as Israeli minister mocks activists

The flotilla, which was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza, was the largest attempt so far to try to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory

article_Author
AP
Jerusalem, Updated At : 04:00 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People gather on a boat from a flotilla that had been carrying aid to Gaza until it was intercepted by Israel, docked in the port of Larnaca, Cyprus on Friday. Reuters
Advertisement

Israeli forces intercepted on Friday the last boat from an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade of war-ravaged Gaza as cities around the world erupted into more protests against Israeli actions in Gaza and the arrests of some 450 activists who were on the boats.

Advertisement

A far-right Israeli minister confronted the detained flotilla activists, mocking their aid initiative and accusing them of supporting “terrorism” in a video circulating on Friday.

Advertisement

The last boat, Marinette, had been trailing behind the rest of the vessels and was still sailing on to the Palestinian territory in the early hours of Friday, a day after the Israeli navy stormed 41 other boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla and detained the activists, saying they would be deported.

Advertisement

A livestream from the Marinette showed the moment Israeli troops boarded the vessel. The flotilla, which was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza, was the largest attempt so far to try to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Israel's interceptions started on Wednesday night and continued through Thursday as boat by boat was stopped off Gaza's shore and the activists — including Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela and several European lawmakers — were detained.

Advertisement

Israeli authorities had warned that the Marinette would be stopped too if it continued on its journey.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in front of the Colosseum in Rome. AP/PTI

Protests across the world

The interceptions of the flotilla boats and the arrest of the activists sparked demonstrations across continents, from Latin America to Asia.

In Europe, tens of thousands of people took to the streets again on Thursday in Madrid, as well as in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Rome, Paris and Geneva also saw protests denouncing the interceptions and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Italy's largest union called for a one-day general strike on Friday.

People protest outside the Duomo Cathedral to condemn the Israeli forces' interception of some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Reuters

A far-right minister confronts the activists           

In Israel's southern port of Ashdod, the country's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was filmed visiting the site where activists were being processed ahead of their expected deportations.

He accused the flotilla participants — who come from more than 40 countries — of supporting “terrorism," and aboard one of the seized boats, mocked the activists' aid initiative.

In the footage, the activists are seen sitting cross-legged on the floor while Ben-Kvir stands and delivers his accusations. One person is heard shouting back “Free Palestine,” but it was not immediately clear from the footage who that was.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to Ashdod as Israel marked Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar, to handle the detentions of the activists. Israel had repeatedly criticised the flotilla and accused some members of links to Hamas, while providing little evidence. Activists have strongly rejected the accusations.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts