Israel is said to delay release of palestinian inmates

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Reports in Israeli Media quoting an unnamed Israeli source suggest that the planned release of 602 Palestinian inmates following today's hostage return is being delayed. According to these reports Israel informed the Palestinian Authority that the release is being pushed to 20:00 local time.

The above mentioned Israeli source quoted said that "Regarding the delay in the release of the terrorists -- following the conclusion of security consultation (by the Prime Minister tonight), a decision will be made regarding the next steps, and the completion of the return of hostages' remains at this stage". (ANI/TPS)

