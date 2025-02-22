DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel is said to delay release of palestinian inmates

Israel is said to delay release of palestinian inmates

Reports in Israeli Media quoting an unnamed Israeli source suggest that the planned release of 602 Palestinian inmates following today's hostage return is being delayed. According to these reports Israel informed the Palestinian Authority that the release is being pushed to 20:00 local time.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Reports in Israeli Media quoting an unnamed Israeli source suggest that the planned release of 602 Palestinian inmates following today's hostage return is being delayed. According to these reports Israel informed the Palestinian Authority that the release is being pushed to 20:00 local time.

The above mentioned Israeli source quoted said that "Regarding the delay in the release of the terrorists -- following the conclusion of security consultation (by the Prime Minister tonight), a decision will be made regarding the next steps, and the completion of the return of hostages' remains at this stage". (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper