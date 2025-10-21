DT
Home / World /

Israel issuing hundreds more permits for foreign restaurant workers

ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Oct 21, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 (ANI/TPS): In order to "strengthen the ability of restaurants to continue operating, grow and develop, as well as to maintain operational continuity and improve the level of service provided to the public" impaired by the restrictions on the entry of Palestinian workers to work in Israeli territories due to the Gaza war, the Ministry of Economy and Industry is issuing 650 permits for the employment of foreign workers in the restaurant industry. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

