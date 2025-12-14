Israel joins 'Pax Silica' international AI initiative

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel has joined the Pax Silica initiative, a strategic move led by the United States that was unveiled during an international conference attended by nine leading countries in the fields of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced industries.

The conference was attended by representatives from the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Australia - all core countries of the global technology and artificial intelligence industry.

The initiative aims to build a safe, resilient and innovative technology ecosystem across the entire value chain - from the extraction of critical minerals and energy, through advanced manufacturing and chips, to AI infrastructure, data centers and logistics. It aims to forge a new and sustainable economic order for the age of artificial intelligence, and ensure shared prosperity for member states.

The Pax Silica initiative is a new international framework designed to unite leading technology countries and jointly establish the economic order of the artificial intelligence era.

The name "Pax Silica" draws inspiration from the Latin term Pax - peace, stability and continued prosperity - and the compound Silica, which forms the basis of silicon, the chemical element that enables the production of the chips necessary for the era of artificial intelligence. (ANI/TPS)

