Israel kills Hamas members who sent aid to Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force on Sunday killed Hassan Qadara and Muhammad Para in southern Gaza Strip, who operated under Hamas to send aid into the Gaza Strip.

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IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat, the statement said by IAF.

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In a post on X, it said, "Assisted in transferring more than half a billion shekels to Hamas: The Air Force struck and eliminated last week the terrorists Hassan Qadara and Muhammad Para in southern Gaza Strip - terrorists in the military wing of the terror organization Hamas and the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades who operated under an infrastructure operated by the terror organization Hamas to transfer funds to the Gaza Strip."

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סייעו בהעברה של יותר מחצי מיליארד ש״ח לידי חמאס: חיל-האוויר תקף וחיסל במהלך השבוע שעבר את המחבלים חסין קדרה ומחמד פרא בדרום רצועת עזה - מחבלים בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס והגא״פ אשר פעלו תחת תשתית המופעלת על-ידי ארגון הטרור חמאס להעברת כספים לרצועת עזה. pic.twitter.com/bu5AqNBygE — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 21, 2026

The IAF said that through these funds Hamas, and particularly in the recent period, continued to pay salaries to its terrorists.

"Qadera, the head of infrastructure, together with Faraj and additional terrorists, acted under the direction of Hamas leadership and assisted in transferring more than half a billion ILS to the military wing of Hamas, while operating a network of dozens of couriers and money changers in Turkey and the Gaza Strip. Through these funds, the terrorist organization Hamas, and particularly in the recent period, continued to pay salaries to its terrorists and to finance terrorist activities against IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel, in violation of the ceasefire agreement," IAF said.

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"IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat," it added.

Earlier on June 20, Israeli strikes in Gaza on Saturday killed at least six people, including two children and a cameraman with broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to Palestinian health officials, as reported by Politico. (ANI)

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