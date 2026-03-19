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Home / World / Israel kills Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib

Israel kills Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib

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ANI
Updated At : 04:05 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces announced that they killed Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian Minister of Intelligence.

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The IDF said that Khatib operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022-2023).

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In a post on X, the IDF said on Wednesday, "ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran. Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis & Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022-2023). The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens."

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