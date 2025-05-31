Israel launches airstrike on missile depots in Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) on Friday launched an airstrike that attacked weapons depots in the Latakia region in Syria, located on the Mediterranean coast. The depots held, among other things, coastal missiles which posed a threat to international and Israeli freedom of navigation.

In addition, surface-to-air missile components were also on the area's attacked.

"The IDF will continue to work to preserve freedom of action in the area, in order to carry out its missions, and will work to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," it said. (ANI/TPS)

