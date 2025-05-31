DT
Israel launches airstrike on missile depots in Syria

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) on Friday launched an airstrike that attacked weapons depots in the Latakia region in Syria, located on the Mediterranean coast. The depots held, among other things, coastal missiles which posed a threat to international and Israeli freedom of navigation.
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM May 31, 2025 IST
In addition, surface-to-air missile components were also on the area's attacked.

"The IDF will continue to work to preserve freedom of action in the area, in order to carry out its missions, and will work to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," it said. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

