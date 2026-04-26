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Home / World / Israel launches new strike in Lebanon's Khiam, Yohmor al-Shaqif amid ceasefire extension

Israel launches new strike in Lebanon's Khiam, Yohmor al-Shaqif amid ceasefire extension

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ANI
Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Beirut [Lebanon], April 26 (ANI): Israeli forces on Saturday launched fresh attacks on Khiam and Yohmor al-Shaqif in Lebanon, signalling renewed escalation along the volatile southern border despite an ongoing ceasefire extension between Israel and Lebanon.

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According to Al Jazeera, Israel Defence Forces carried out a new explosion in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam and launched two air raids on Yohmor al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon.

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Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters continued exchanging attacks, a day after the announcement of a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, as reported by CNN.

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The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers in the southern Lebanese towns of Yater and Kafra, stating that they posed a threat to its troops and Israeli civilians. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon left at least six people dead and two others injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

Hezbollah, in response, said it had targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyah. In a statement, the group said the attack was carried out in retaliation for Israel's destruction of homes in southern Lebanon, which it described as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

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A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks following talks with senior officials from both sides. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said both parties had agreed to "no more firing," though he acknowledged that Hezbollah remained a key factor in the situation.

Following the truce announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts were underway to achieve "historic peace" between Israel and Lebanon but accused Hezbollah of attempting to undermine the process.

He also noted continued coordination with the United States and ongoing pressure on Iran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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