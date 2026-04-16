Israel, Lebanon agreed to 10-day ceasefire, says Trump

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, two days after the countries held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington.

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The truce that Trump said was scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern follows more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

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Lebanon has insisted on a ceasefire to stop the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah before engaging in more talks, while vowing to commit to disarming the group.

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The president also invited the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House for the countries’ first high-level talks since 1983.

Trump announced the pause in fighting on social media, saying it followed "excellent" conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance and others to work with Israel and Lebanon to "achieve a Lasting PEACE".