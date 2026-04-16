Israel, Lebanon agreed to 10-day ceasefire, says Trump
The truce that Trump says was scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern follows more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon
Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, two days after the countries held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington.
The truce that Trump said was scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern follows more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.
Lebanon has insisted on a ceasefire to stop the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah before engaging in more talks, while vowing to commit to disarming the group.
The president also invited the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House for the countries’ first high-level talks since 1983.
Trump announced the pause in fighting on social media, saying it followed "excellent" conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance and others to work with Israel and Lebanon to "achieve a Lasting PEACE".