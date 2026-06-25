Israel & Lebanon discuss territory handover scheme

Lebanon and Israel are discussing a US-backed proposal for Israeli forces to transfer some of the Lebanese territory invaded in their war with Hezbollah to Lebanon’s military, officials on both sides said.

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The proposed pilot project is part of the latest round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington, which are going ahead even after they appeared to have been eclipsed by Iran’s move to make Lebanon central to its talks with the US.

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Meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed two people.