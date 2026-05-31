Tel Aviv [Israel], May 31 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday located weapons in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah- further proving Hezbollah's presence inside civilian areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Air Force continues to strike Hezbollah terror headquarters.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "These are photos from the precise IDF operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi Saluki area in southern Lebanon. IDF troops located weapons in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah- further proof of Hezbollah's presence inside civilian areas in southern Lebanon."

The Israeli Air Force said in a post on X, "The Air Force is attacking infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Tyre and additional areas in southern Lebanon."

📸‼️These are photos from the precise IDF operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi Saluki area in southern Lebanon.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו בשעה 10:49 במרחב זרעית, חיל-האוויר יירט שני שיגורים שחצו משטח לבנון לשטח הארץ.

חיל-האוויר תוקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בצור ובמרחבים נוספים בדרום לבנון. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 31, 2026 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 31, 2026

Al Jazeera, quoting Israeli sources, quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying, "the occupation of Beaufort [Castle in Lebanon] is a dramatic step and a dramatic change in the policy we are leading. We are taking initiatives, we are operating on all fronts - in Syria, Gaza, Lebanon, we have established security belts beyond our borders to protect our communities."

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, on Sunday hailed the capture of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon as a major strategic achievement, announcing that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and expanded military operations against Hezbollah positions north of the river.

In a post on X, Katz said the operation coincided with the anniversary of the 1982 Battle of Beaufort during the Peace for Galilee War, describing the latest military action as a symbolic return to a site deeply associated with Israeli military history.

44 שנים אחרי קרב הגבורה על הבופור, וביום האזכרה לחללי מלחמת שלום הגליל ובהם חיילי גולני שנפלו בקרב על הבופור - לוחמי צה"ל ובראשם חטיבת גולני, שבו אל פסגת הבופור והניפו עליה מחדש את דגל ישראל ואת דגל גולני. בהנחיית ראש הממשלה נתניהו ובהנחייתי, צה"ל הרחיב את התמרון בלבנון, חצה את… pic.twitter.com/NjtlYSZqu4 — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 31, 2026

"44 years after the heroic battle for the Beaufort, and on the memorial day for the fallen of the Peace for Galilee War, including Golani Brigade soldiers who fell in the battle for the Beaufort - IDF fighters, led by the Golani Brigade, returned to the peak of the Beaufort and raised the flag of Israel and the flag of Golani over it once again," Katz said. (ANI)

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