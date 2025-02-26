Israel looks to extend phase one of truce as talks hit wall

Israel is considering an extension of the 42-day truce in Gaza as it seeks to bring home the remaining 63 hostages, while putting off agreement on the future of the enclave for now, Israeli officials said.

The initial phase of the ceasefire deal, launched with the backing of the United States and the help of Egyptian and Qatari mediators on January 19, is due to end on Saturday and it remains unclear what will follow.

Israel and Hamas have not engaged in talks to finalise an agreement over phase two to bridge wide gaps between the two sides.

Advertisement