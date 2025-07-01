Israel military chief warns cabinet against expanding Gaza operations over hostage safety

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): Israel's military chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, has advised cabinet ministers against ordering the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to expand operations in the Gaza Strip, warning that such moves could significantly endanger the lives of hostages still held by Hamas in the enclave, The Times of Israel reported Monday.

Zamir expressed concerns during a Sunday night meeting, highlighting that hostages face intensifying torture and grave abuse. "There is serious abuse of the hostages and their situation is grave," he said, according to sources cited by The Times of Israel.

Approximately fifty hostages remain in Gaza, with about twenty believed to still be alive. While Zamir emphasized his commitment to defeating Hamas, he cautioned, "the more we deepen the operation now, the more we endanger the hostages."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich strongly criticized Zamir's stance, opposing any deal with Hamas. Smotrich argued, "You can do both - defeat Hamas and return the hostages," and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue a "sharp and swift war" aimed at eradicating the threat Hamas poses to Israel. Smotrich dismissed calls for a ceasefire, warning against yielding to such demands for hostage release.

Responding to the reports, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing relatives of the captives, Zamir said, "raised a black flag before the political leadership," warning of the critical condition of the hostages.

"No minister can claim that they didn't know the implications of continuing endless and pointless fighting in Gaza," the Forum said in a statement quoted by The Times of Israel. "Anyone who refuses to heed the chief of staff's warning is adding insult to injury."

The cabinet remains divided, with meetings ending without a clear decision. According to Channel 12, ministers face three options: conquer all of Gaza, reach a ceasefire to end the war and free the hostages, or push Gaza's civilian population south while attacking Hamas fighters in the north. Zamir reportedly urged ministers to make a decision swiftly, warning, "It is not right to continue the existing situation without a decision."

The IDF is reported to be close to controlling 75 percent of Gaza, with Zamir signaling the need for government direction on whether to move forward with a deal or prepare to establish military rule in the Strip.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, has so far rejected options that would end the war without fully destroying Hamas. Amid growing diplomatic efforts, Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington early next week, according to The Times of Israel.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is currently in Washington facing increased pressure from US officials to help broker an end to the conflict. Despite mediation attempts, Israel and Hamas remain far apart, particularly on the issue of a permanent ceasefire demanded by Hamas versus Israel's preference for a temporary truce. (ANI)

