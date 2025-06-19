Israel Military postpones call up of new recruits due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that, in light of the security situation and in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines and its assessment of the situation, the induction of new military recruits planned for next week has been delayed for about a week.
The specific new dates of their induction were provided to the incoming recruits by way of personal messages. (ANI/TPS)
