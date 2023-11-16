 Israel military says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital, Hamas denies claim : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel military says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital, Hamas denies claim

Israel military says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital, Hamas denies claim

Israel military says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital, Hamas denies claim

An anti-Israel protest at Tulkarm camp in West Bank. reuters



Jerusalem, November 15

Israeli troops found weapons and terror infrastructure during an on-going raid within Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, a senior military official said on Wednesday. He did not spell out what had been found or provide any visual evidence, but said this would be presented later.

The official, who declined to be named, told reporters that there had been no fighting inside the hospital complex after the soldiers arrived during the night, and that there was no friction with medical staff or patients. Hamas rubbished the claim. “It is nothing but a continuation of the lies and cheap propaganda, through which (Israel) is trying to give justification for its crime aimed at destroying the health sector in Gaza,” it said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Israel was a “terror state” committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, sharpening his repeated criticism of Israeli leaders and their backers in the West. Speaking two days before a planned visit to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Israel’s military campaign against Palestinian militant group Hamas included “the most treacherous attacks in human history” with “unlimited” support from the West. — Agencies

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final, Shami takes seven wickets

2
Entertainment

Delhi Police question Bihar youth in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case

3
Sports

Pakistan ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai following widespread backlash

4
Haryana

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

5
Haryana

5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

6
Entertainment

‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

7
Trending

Viral Video: Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu played cricket for 10 years, bowled out likes of Rohit, Pujara, Jadeja, still wasn't picked, says 'mera dil tut gya'

8
J & K

38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

9
Punjab

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

10
India

Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...

India raises Khalistan issue with UK regarding safety of its diplomats in the country

India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK

With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...

Facing global dismay at Gaza situation, UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

Facing global dismay at Gaza situation, UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...


Cities

View All

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Political, religious banners, hoardings dot Amritsar city landscape

Confectionery shop owner’s killing: Third murder suspect arrested with pistol

SGPC celebrates foundation day

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Shifting of meters outside Sec 8 houses to start soon

Air quality of Chandigarh improves to ‘moderate’ level after Diwali

Dadu Majra dump: Come out with solutions, contract, High Court tells civic body

3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre yet to begin

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

My arrest a bid to stifle voice, AAP leader writes from jail

Insufficient expansion of DTC fleet to blame for poor air: Congress

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Notorious smuggler nabbed with 2.6-kg heroin

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

World COPD Day observed

Minister comes in support of leader

SKM leaders discuss problems faced by farmers in Punjab, to hold protest