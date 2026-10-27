"Israel needs change": Voters, Democrats leader Yair Golan, Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir exercise franchise

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and a candidate for the Knesset, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister and leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, cast their votes on Tuesday as polling stations opened across Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

Golan voted in Rosh Ha’ayin alongside his wife and grandson, declaring, “Today, we are saving Israel.”

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Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir voted in Kiryat Arba alongside his wife as party leaders urged supporters to turn out in large numbers in an election to determine the country's next government.

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The leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, votes in Kiryat Arba alongside his wife, warning that a victory for the opposing bloc would produce “a Mansour Abbas government.”

“Netanyahu will be prime minister, and we will be the right-wing standard-bearer of that government,” he says.

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Speaking to ANI in Jerusalem, a voter stressed the importance of participation in the electoral process, irrespective of political preferences, and expressed hope that the election would help improve the situation in Israel.

"I think it's very important that everyone should get out of their house and cast their vote. Even if it's for one party or the other party, everybody should come here and vote. I think that's the first thing that I'm putting my mind to today, and I just hope that the people who are going to vote will bring this country to a better place. I'm sure that the next prime minister, whether it stays Benjamin Netanyahu or if it's someone else, will, of course, do everything to change it and make the situation better," the voter told ANI.

Another voter, Uziel Khazan, described the election as the most important one he had ever participated in and called for a change in Israel's political direction.

"Yes, today I voted, and I think this is the most important voting that I have ever done. The message is that Israel needs a change. It needs a change. It is a fatal period for this nation. A quarter-million Israelis left Israel—the best, the elite of Israel, high-tech and the professionals—and they want to come back here if they see that there is a change. Because during these 20 years, we lost the democracy, we lost the law, we lost the respect for each other, and the unity," Khazan told ANI.

Gideon, a PhD student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, also described voting as a celebration of democracy and said he hoped the election would bring change after the previous four years.

"I think it's a celebration of democracy, and I'm glad that we have the opportunity. I think that we need a change after the four years that we had, and I'm glad that I have the right to do something for the change," he told ANI.

Addressing young people in Israel, Gideon urged them to participate in the electoral process and use their voting rights to bring about change.

"Yes, I would like to send a message for everyone that go and use your right to vote, and make the change for the democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, another voter, Hana, told ANI that she had voted for the Amcha Yisrael team, expressing confidence in its ability to work towards a better future and peace for Israel.

"Yes. So I voted today to a team—the name of the team is Amcha Yisrael. It's the best team, I think. And the first guy of the team is Ofer Winter. He's a really good guy and has like a lot of... he wants to do the best and to help our... Israel to have a better future, and to have peace, and to manage whatever we need to, what we are dealing on. And he wants to be—I don't know how you say it in English..., like to protect... safety," Hana told ANI.

She also praised Yoseph Haddad for his efforts to communicate Israel's perspective to international audiences.

"And the second guy in the team is Yoseph Haddad, that maybe some of you know, is really famous, and he does like... I don't know how you say it in English, Hasbara—like he talks about Israel in the world. He is such a good guy. And other really great people in that team. So I'm really happy that I can go and vote to the team I think it's really good to do," she added.

Polls opened across Israel as 7,331,981 eligible voters headed to the ballot box, with voting scheduled to end at 10 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israel President Isaac Herzog has cast his vote in the ongoing elections to the 120 member Knesset.Sharing a photo of himself and his wife at the polling booth, Herzog said," We've already voted - and you? Go out and vote."

Herzog will play a critical role in Government formation. After the votes are tallied later tonight, President Herzog will consult the leaders of the elected parties before tasking the lawmaker he believes has the best chance of forming a government. That candidate will have 28 days to cobble together a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension. (ANI)

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