Home / World / Israel: New Eilat slipway planned for small vehicles

Israel: New Eilat slipway planned for small vehicles

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation is promoting the establishment of a new slipway in the Eilat marina for small vessels.

A slipway is a unique marine facility designed to raise and lower vessels from the water for treatment, repair, maintenance or storage. The facility enables essential services such as bottom cleaning, hull repairs, safety inspections and land storage, and constitutes a basic infrastructure for all regulated and safe sailing activities.

The new marina will serve approximately 375 small vessels anchored in the Port of Eilat, including vessels for leisure, sports and recreation activities, and constitutes critical infrastructure for both the local boating community and the many visitors who visit the city.

"This is an essential step to ensure the continuation of water sports activities in the southern city, which includes maintenance, collection (bringing vessels to the dock for maintenance and repairs), and boating services," said the Ministry.

At the same time, the Ministry is promoting a long-term agreement with a franchisee to be selected, for the benefit of all users, including commercial and tourist vessels, government agencies, foreign fleets, and government ministries such as the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Nature and Parks Authority, and the Ministry of Defense. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
