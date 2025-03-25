DT
PT
Israel: New national carrier for wastewater



Israel's national carrier for wastewater is launching with an investment of 3.5 billion Shekels (USD 950 million).
ANI
Updated At : 08:21 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Israel's national carrier for wastewater is launching with an investment of 3.5 billion Shekels (USD 950 million).

This came after several months of discussions, the Knesset Economic Committee, in agreement with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Water Authority, approved an investment in infrastructure that will enable farmers to be supplied with wastewater, which is priced lower, and accordingly will help reduce costs and combat the cost of living.

As part of the agreements, it was determined that the price of fresh water for farmers will vary according to the availability of wastewater, so that the lower the availability of wastewater, the lower the prices of fresh water will be.

As part of the program, the various consumption areas will be connected and a national wastewater pipeline will be established, a national infrastructure project that will enable optimal utilization of treated wastewater for agriculture while relying less on natural water sources or desalinated seawater, which are required to meet the increase in demand due to population growth. The pipeline will connect central wastewater treatment facilities to agricultural consumption areas throughout the country. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

