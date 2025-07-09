DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Israel: New plan to add 40,000 rental apartments by 2030

Israel: New plan to add 40,000 rental apartments by 2030

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing is promoting a new government plan to regulate the rental market in Israel with, for the first time, a large-scale strategic plan in the industry that currently serves about a third of the public in Israel -- about 2 million renters -- with an estimated financial volume of about 46 billion Shekels (USD 13.7 billion) per year, with the goal of building 40,000 new rental units by 2030.

Advertisement

Israel does not have privately owned all-rental apartment buildings as there are in many other countries such as the US.

Among the plan's recommendations: Establishing a professional unit in the Ministry of Construction and Housing to manage the rental market and lead an overall policy.

Advertisement

Expanding the powers and scope of activity of the 'Apartment for Rent' company, which is currently promoting approximately 17,300 units under construction.

Promoting incentives such as tax breaks, land discounts, and regulatory benefits to encourage renting.

Advertisement

Developing supervision and enforcement mechanisms, while examining innovative solutions: cooperative housing, designated rental complexes, and small apartments with common areas. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts