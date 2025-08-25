Israel: numerous weapons seized during crackdown on violent crime in Bedouin communities

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): As part of Israel's continuing fight against bloody conflicts and shooting incidents in Bedouin communities, police officers located stolen weapons and military ammunition, including nine pistols, five grenades and a launcher, four M-16 rifles, thousands of bullets and weapon parts. The items were found in searches carried out around the Negev.

Advertisement

In addition, over the weekend a targeted activity was carried out against illegal wedding convoys that drive wildly and, said the police, endanger road users. During the operation, 11 vehicles were confiscated, seven suspects were detained for questioning, and over 60 traffic violation reports were recorded. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)