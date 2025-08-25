DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israel: numerous weapons seized during crackdown on violent crime in Bedouin communities

Israel: numerous weapons seized during crackdown on violent crime in Bedouin communities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): As part of Israel's continuing fight against bloody conflicts and shooting incidents in Bedouin communities, police officers located stolen weapons and military ammunition, including nine pistols, five grenades and a launcher, four M-16 rifles, thousands of bullets and weapon parts. The items were found in searches carried out around the Negev.

Advertisement

In addition, over the weekend a targeted activity was carried out against illegal wedding convoys that drive wildly and, said the police, endanger road users. During the operation, 11 vehicles were confiscated, seven suspects were detained for questioning, and over 60 traffic violation reports were recorded. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts