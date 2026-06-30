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Home / World / Israel opens investigation into Canadian 'dumping' of Cannabis

Israel opens investigation into Canadian 'dumping' of Cannabis

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): The Commissioner for Trade Levies at Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry announced his decision to open an investigation into dumped imports of cannabis from Canada, after finding that "special circumstances of actual damage or a probability of actual damage to the local manufacturing industry and a causal link between the dumped imports and said damage exist."

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The investigation period for the dumping will be January-December 2025.

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The investigation period for the damage will be 2023-2025. (ANI/TPS)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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