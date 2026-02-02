Israel partially reopens Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on trial basis

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 2 (ANI): Israel on Sunday (local time) announced the partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in a limited, pilot capacity, marking the first such move since the crossing was seized by Israeli forces in May last year, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Israeli authorities, the crossing has been opened on a trial basis for the restricted movement of Gaza residents.

The Israeli military agency responsible for overseeing aid to Gaza, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said preparations are underway for broader operations, with residents expected to begin passing through the crossing from Monday.

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and a directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only," COGAT said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army said it has completed construction of a designated screening facility that will be used to process Palestinians entering and exiting Gaza via Rafah.

The crossing has remained largely closed for months amid Israel's prolonged military campaign in Gaza.

Gaza's Government Media Office said thousands of Palestinians displaced during the conflict are awaiting an opportunity to return. Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the media office, told Al Jazeera that around 80,000 Palestinians who left Gaza during the war are seeking to re-enter the territory.

Meanwhile, Israel announced it would terminate the operations of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, citing the organisation's failure to submit required details of its Palestinian staff, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said the requirement applies to all humanitarian organisations operating in the region.

In December, Israeli authorities said they would bar 37 aid groups, including MSF, from operating in Gaza from March 1 for failing to provide staff information, a move that drew criticism from humanitarian organisations and the United Nations.

At the same time, Israeli military operations continued across Gaza. A drone strike on Sunday killed one person in northwest Rafah city in southern Gaza, according to medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian media identified the victim as 63-year-old Khaled Hammad Ahmed Dahleez.

Another Israeli drone attack was reported in central Gaza's Wadi Gaza area, resulting in the death of one Palestinian.

The strikes followed Israeli air raids on Saturday that reportedly killed at least 31 people across northern and southern Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Palestinian authorities, at least 511 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,400 injured since the US-backed ceasefire came into effect on October 10. (ANI)

