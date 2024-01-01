Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of terror attacks

Israel’s Parliament on Monday passed a law approving the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis, a measure that has been harshly condemned by the international community and rights groups as discriminatory and inhumane.

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The passage of the bill marked the culmination of a yearslong drive by the far-right to escalate punishment for Palestinians convicted of nationalistic offences against Israelis. PM Benjamin Netanyahu came to the Knesset to vote for the Bill in person.

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The law makes the death penalty — by hanging — the default punishment for West Bank Palestinians convicted of nationalistic killings. It also gives Israeli courts the option of imposing the death penalty on Israeli citizens convicted on similar charges — language that legal experts say effectively confines those who can be sentenced to death to Palestinian citizens of Israel and excludes Jewish citizens.

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It will not apply retroactively to any prisoners Israel currently holds, including the Hamas-led militants who attacked the country on Oct 7, 2023, triggering the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. After the final 62-48 vote in favour, lawmakers erupted into cheers and stood up in jubilation. Bibi, who remained in his seat, did not immediately react or speak.