Israel planning first ever waste to energy facility

Israel planning first ever waste to energy facility

Israel is planning the construction of a new facility for recovering energy from waste, to be located in Neot Hovav in the Negev.
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM May 21, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel is planning the construction of a new facility for recovering energy from waste, to be located in Neot Hovav in the Negev.

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection, in cooperation with the Accountant General's Department of Finance, the Municipality of Beer Sheva, and the Neot Hovav Local Industrial Council, presented the environmental project to establish the first facility of its kind in Israel to recover energy from waste.

The project, which will be implemented through a PPP (public-private partnership) method, is expected to reduce landfilling in the Negev and form part of a sustainable solution for the waste of approximately 800,000 residents in the Beersheba metropolitan area. This is a strategic move by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Accountant General's Division at the Ministry of Finance, as part of implementing a long-term policy to reduce landfilling in Israel and increase the fight against the climate crisis and environmental pollution.

The new facility will include an advanced sorting system and a thermal energy recovery facility, which will convert non-recyclable waste residues into energy that will be fed into the national electricity grid. In doing so, it will provide a solution while reducing emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases, reducing the burden on landfill sites, and preventing soil and groundwater pollution. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

