Israel PM Netanyahu approves limited food aid to Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that acting on the recommendations from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), his cabinet has agreed to allow a "basic quantity" of food after a nearly three-month blockade in Gaza that has brought Palestinians to the edge of famine, Euronews reported on Monday.

According to Euronews, this move is aimed at facilitating Israel's expansion of intense military operations in Gaza.

The announcement came as Israel launched a new and extensive ground offensive in Gaza on Saturday, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots".

On Sunday alone, over 100 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, Euronews reported, citing Gaza's Health Ministry. These strikes also forced the closure of the Indonesian Hospital, the key medical facility in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu acknowledged the urgency of avoiding a famine, which the military warns could jeopardise its broader campaign against Hamas.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, nearly half a million Palestinians are already experiencing "catastrophic" hunger, with one million more barely meeting their nutritional needs, Euronews reported.

Food security experts have cautioned that without an end to the blockade and military action, famine in Gaza is imminent. Details about the timing and method of delivering humanitarian aid remain unclear. Netanyahu stressed that aid distribution must avoid empowering Hamas, pledging that Israel will prevent the group from accessing any supplies, as reported by Euronews.

The current military campaign, the largest since the March ceasefire was broken, seeks to seize control of territory and displace large numbers of Palestinians. At the same time, ceasefire negotiations are ongoing.

Israel is pushing for a temporary truce focused on freeing hostages but not necessarily ending the conflict. Hamas, however, demands a complete Israeli withdrawal and a clear path to ending the war as part of any agreement.

As per Euronews, citing Gaza's Health Ministry, since the collapse of the last ceasefire, nearly 3,000 more Palestinians have been killed.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Hamas is currently believed to be holding 57 hostages, 22 of whom are presumed alive.

Israel's subsequent military response has resulted in more than 50,000 deaths in Gaza, according to figures from Hamas-run authorities. The Israeli military reports that 856 of its soldiers have been killed since the fighting began. (ANI)

