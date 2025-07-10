DT
Israel: Police complete investigation into Knesset Opposition leader

Israel: Police complete investigation into Knesset Opposition leader

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): The National Fraud Investigations Unit in Lahav 433 (Israel's version of the FBI) said it completed its investigation into a case in which MK Gilad Kariv was questioned on suspicion of passing "classified" information from a discussion in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee to a person who was not authorized to receive it. Kariv is an opposition member of the Knesset from the "Democrats," who was previously elected to the Knesset from that party's Labor Faction.

After the publication of details from a committee discussion held more than two years agon on June 13, 2023, an investigation was opened and statements were collected from staff members of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and other Knesset officials, and various investigative actions were carried out.

The investigation file was transferred today to the Economic Department of the State Attorney's Office for review and a decision. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

