Israel police forces prepare for operation return to their border

Israel police forces prepare for operation return to their border

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 (ANI/TPS): Following the guidance of the political echelon, thousands of police officers, volunteers and fighters will take part in security, escort and public order missions and will be deployed at various points and sites, in accordance with the outline of the agreement for a Gaza ceasefire and the operation for the return of Israeli hostages to be called "Return to Their Border."

"The forces are prepared and ready for any scenario, in all sectors and in accordance with situation assessments, while maintaining the safety of the kidnapped and their families throughout the country," said the Israel Police.

"The Police Command, the police officers, the fighters and the volunteers are committed to the sensitive national mission with dedication and pride, and hope and expect the return of all the kidnapped to the bosom of their families and to the entire people of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

