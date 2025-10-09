Israel police forces prepare for operation return to their border

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 (ANI/TPS): Following the guidance of the political echelon, thousands of police officers, volunteers and fighters will take part in security, escort and public order missions and will be deployed at various points and sites, in accordance with the outline of the agreement for a Gaza ceasefire and the operation for the return of Israeli hostages to be called "Return to Their Border."

Advertisement

"The forces are prepared and ready for any scenario, in all sectors and in accordance with situation assessments, while maintaining the safety of the kidnapped and their families throughout the country," said the Israel Police.

Advertisement

"The Police Command, the police officers, the fighters and the volunteers are committed to the sensitive national mission with dedication and pride, and hope and expect the return of all the kidnapped to the bosom of their families and to the entire people of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)