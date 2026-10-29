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Home / World / Israel polls: Democrats’ Yair Golan to hold coalition talks with Eisenkot, Lapid

Israel polls: Democrats’ Yair Golan to hold coalition talks with Eisenkot, Lapid

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Marking his first media interaction since election polls closed last night, Yair Golan, chairman of the left-wing political faction The Democrats, announced that he intends to meet with three distinct party leaders for talks aimed at government formation, though he withheld their specific identities.

According to The Times of Israel, Golan's upcoming political engagements encompass key opposition figures, including Yashar party chief and leading opposition contender Gadi Eisenkot, alongside B’Yachad deputy leader Yair Lapid.

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As a member of a four-party grouping comprising Zionist opposition factions, Golan stands apart as the sole leader within his alliance who has openly endorsed the prospect of integrating Arab parties into a coalition, as reported by The Times of Israel.

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In an interview with Channel 12, Golan remarked, “I hope to meet with all of them by Sunday.” When pressed by the broadcaster on whether Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman forms part of his Thursday itinerary, Golan opted against disclosing names, according to The Times of Israel.

Outlining his political strategy, Golan emphasised his commitment to persuading fellow opposition leaders that they share a unified cause. He stated that they are bound by “an overarching mission: to bring hope to the people of Israel.”

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Furthermore, Golan stressed that establishing a new administration is vital to effectively managing pressing security challenges, halting the incumbent government's controversial judicial overhaul and revitalising hope among the younger demographic, who are currently “asking whether they even want to live in this country.”

Preliminary electoral data indicates that neither the Jewish-led opposition bloc nor the right-wing coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu possesses a definitive path to achieving a parliamentary majority. This stalemate has been driven significantly by high voter participation among Arab citizens, with Arab-led factions projected to secure an unprecedented 19 seats in the Knesset, as reported by The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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