Israel presents National Horizon Scanning Mechanism at Expo 2025 Osaka

Israel presents National Horizon Scanning Mechanism at Expo 2025 Osaka

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/ TPS): The Horizon Senior Division at Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology presented Israel's advanced technological capabilities for identifying future trends and mapping emerging technologies at the Expo 2025 Osaka: the national mechanism "Horizon" for scanning global trends and mapping emerging technologies, which is the first of its kind in the world that makes extensive use of big data analysis and artificial intelligence, and constitutes a leap forward in Israel's preparation for the technological future.

The National Horizon Scanning Mechanism operates on the basis of a systematic analysis of eight core areas: technology, economy, society, security, state, geopolitics, demography, climate, and ideology - with the aim of identifying early trends, strengthening Israel's technological leadership and scientific resilience, and guiding policymakers in developing innovative solutions. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

