Israel President Herzog and his wife cast their votes, call for large turnout

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Israel President Isaac Herzog has cast his vote in the ongoing elections to the 120 member Knesset.

Sharing a photo of himself and his wife at the polling booth, Herzog said," We've already voted - and you? Go out and vote."

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Herzog will play a critical role in Government formation. After the votes are tallied later tonight, President Herzog will consult the leaders of the elected parties before tasking the lawmaker he believes has the best chance of forming a government. That candidate will have 28 days to cobble together a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.

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If those efforts fail, a second party leader may be given 28 days (without an extension) to try, and if that attempt falls short, a majority of 61 MKs can request that the president assign the task to a particular lawmaker within a further 21-day period.

A government must ultimately win the majority of the Knesset’s votes to take office, though a minority government can take office with fewer than 61 supporters if abstentions leave it with more votes in favour than against. If all attempts fail, Israel faces another election, with Netanyahu remaining caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

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Polls opened across Israel at 7 am local time as the nation's 7,331,981 voters headed to the ballot box to cast their votes. Voting ends Tuesday night at 10 pm local time.

Ahead of the polls, former IDF Chief of Staff and principal rival of incumbent Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot invoked imagery of the October 7 2023 Hamas massacre as he asked voters to come out and vote for his Yashar party.

The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot is pushing on the issues of accountability for October 7, and demanding an independent commission of inquiry. Eisenkot himself is characterised as a security hawk and his campaign is centred around calling Netanyahu dangerous for Israel's security.

Times of Israel reported, that on Tuesday morning at 6:29 am local time, the hour when Hamas terrorists began the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, family members of those killed and taken hostage on that day gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square for a moment of silence, followed by statements asking Israelis to go out and vote, in memory of those who can no longer exercise that right.

Times of Israel reported that, Sigal and Yoram Yehudai, parents of Ron Yehudai, who was killed at the Nova desert rave asked citizens of Israel to vote for parties that have committed to establishing a state commission of inquiry that they said “will give us answers and bring peace to our weary souls.”

The final opinion surveys published before polls opened showed a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition factions led by former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, though both are forecast to fall short of a ruling majority if they maintain their campaign promises not to govern with certain other factions. (ANI)

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