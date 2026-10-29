Israel President Herzog calls for probe into claims of foreign influence in elections, cautions against targeting Arab voters

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Israeli President Isaac Herzog has stated that he held discussions with Central Elections Committee chief Noam Sohlberg and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief David Zini following Sohlberg’s request to probe allegations of external interference in Tuesday's election.

According to the Times of Israel, Herzog, speaking from the President’s Residence, emphasised the necessity of a rigorous review while warning against unfairly maligning the broader Arab populace.

Advertisement

“I am closely following developments in the investigation into the suspicions reported this morning. The integrity of elections is a paramount value in a democracy. The evidence and suspicions must be thoroughly investigated, and the offenders must be investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he stated.

Advertisement

These remarks came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political allies accused opponents of electoral bribery intended to drive up Arab voting numbers.

Herzog cautioned, "But even at a moment like this, we must avoid tarnishing an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote and take an active part in democracy.”

Advertisement

The Times of Israel further noted that Herzog renewed his plea to political leaders to enter upcoming government negotiations with an “open” mind and prioritise solely “what is in the best interests of the country”.

Subsequently, the Times of Israel, citing Hebrew media outlets, reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini met yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliberate on the foreign election interference probe.

According to those reports, the meeting was requested by the Shin Bet, which had already initiated its investigation into the matter prior to election day.

Additionally, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot met with Zini this morning, the Times of Israel reported, as per the party statement.

“During the meeting, he was updated on the suspicions regarding foreign interference in the election in Israel. Eisenkot offered his support for the Shin Bet and law enforcement officials for a swift and transparent investigation,” the party stated.

This comes as the Shin Bet probes allegations of possible foreign interference in the recently concluded Knesset elections after the decision of the Israel Election Committee to order an investigation into allegations, which has created a political firestorm in Jerusalem.

The call to action follows Israeli Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg asking Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s election. Shin Bet is currently probing allegations of Qatari influence in the recently concluded elections. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)