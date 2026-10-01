Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI): President of Israel Isaac Herzog has announced his intention to recommend the "President's Medal for Civilian Bravery" for four passengers who displayed "extraordinary courage" during the mid-air cockpit attack aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight, while expressing gratitude to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for opening the cockpit door despite being seriously injured.

Herzog said he had spoken to four passengers -- Yinon Hayon, Tzvika Mans, Asaf Reguan and Dr Shota Mosiashvili -- and informed them of his intention to recommend them for the civilian bravery medal.

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"President's Medal for Civilian Bravery to Yinon Hayon, Tzvika Mans, Asaf Reguan, and Dr. Shota Mosiashvili. I called the four heroic passengers who displayed extraordinary courage in an impossible situation, and informed them that it is my intention to recommend awarding the "President's Medal for Civilian Bravery," Herzog said in a post on X.

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The Israeli President also acknowledged the contribution of others who acted during the incident, including Tali Mans, who alerted those around her after hearing voices from the cockpit, alternate pilots who entered the cockpit and completed the flight until landing, and Captain Machchhar.

"By their side, there were others who acted with courage and resourcefulness and helped prevent the disaster: Tali Mans, who heard the voices from the cockpit and drew everyone's attention; the alternate pilots who entered the cockpit and completed the mission until landing; and the Indian pilot, Captain Smith Machhar, who, with his last strength, opened the cockpit door and enabled the neutralization of the terrorist. Warm thanks are due to all of them," he said.

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"To Captain Smith Machhar - thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination, and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you," Herzog added.

"Everyone who was there in those moments, the passengers and the crew, mobilized, acted with courage, supported one another in mutual responsibility, and helped prevent a severe disaster. I am proud of you. The people of Israel are proud of you," Herzog said.

The recommendation for the medal will be placed before the advisory committee of the President's Medal for Civilian Bravery, headed by a retired judge, he said.

"These are the beautiful and brave faces of Israeli society!" Israeli President added.

The announcement comes after the violent mid-air cockpit incident aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Captain Machchhar was seriously injured after an altercation in the cockpit, but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and other crew members to intervene.

Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar had earlier praised Machchhar's actions, saying that the Indian pilot's intervention allowed passengers to enter the cockpit and help neutralise the attacker.

"We've seen that, thanks to the amazing bravery, courage and resolve of Captain Sumit Machar, the Indian pilot, 180 passengers were saved. Despite the fact that he was stabbed by his co-pilot, he was able to open the door of the cabin, and that allowed the bravery of others, the passengers, three Israeli passengers that penetrated the cabin, neutralized the attacker, and then afterwards, called both the doctor that took care of Captain Machar, and the crew that came and took over the flight. There were two pilots, additional pilots that were sitting with the passenger on the plane. So, thanks to the combination of the actions, the united action of both the captain, the crew members, and the passengers, this flight was saved," Azar told ANI.

Azar said the incident could have resulted in another 9/11-style tragedy.

"I think that another 9/11 could have happened. Whether this attacker would have been able to take control of the flight, and thanks to the combination of the action, the activity, the resolve of the Indian pilot that deserves praise and was praised, and will be praised even more, we now have a different situation. The passengers are safe. We had our health teams there at the airport to make sure that everybody, everybody is okay. We heard testimonies of the Israelis on the flight, and I think that everybody now is safe and sound," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also praised Machchhar's courage, saying the pilot's actions, along with those of passengers and other crew members, helped prevent what could have been "another 9/11".

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Machchhar was badly wounded and bleeding when he managed to unlock the cockpit door as the aircraft went into a nosedive.

"The pilot—the pilot who was there, who was an Indian pilot, with a sort of, he's very badly wounded. He's fighting, I think, for his life right now. But in, you know, in an act of unbelievable courage, he managed to unlock the door to the—to the cockpit," Netanyahu said, according to Fox News.

Netanyahu said Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayon then rushed towards the cockpit, where he saw the attacking pilot trying to control the aircraft.

"He grabbed him from behind, pulled him back, got into the pilot's seat, pulled the stick back," Netanyahu said.

Two others then helped restrain the attacker, after which reserve crew members entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.

Netanyahu said Hayon told him that he had acted because there were families and passengers on board.

"Well, I—I just had to do it. I had to act. His family was there. 174 passengers, most of which were—whom were Israelis, were there. He had to save them," Netanyahu quoted Hayon as saying.

The Israeli Prime Minister described the intervention as "an amazing act of heroism" involving Hayon, the Indian pilot, and others who helped them.

"They stopped a disaster that could have been global," Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the incident, saying his actions helped avert a major tragedy.

"In the incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valor fills us with immense pride," Modi said.

PM Modi said he had spoken to Machchhar's father Bhupendrabhai, mother Gitaben, and wife Sonalben and enquired about his health.

"I appeal to all citizens of the country that we all pray for Smit's long life and good health, and let us honor Brother Smit, who has enhanced the pride and honor of India," he said.

Captain Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as the investigation into the mid-air incident continues. (ANI)

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