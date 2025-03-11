Israel promoting renewable energy at sea

DT
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI/TPS): In what it described as a "groundbreaking step to promote renewable energy in Israel's sovereign and economic waters."

Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is currently issuing a tender to conduct a strategic environmental survey (SES) for the implementation of renewable energy technologies at sea and technologies that promote meeting Israel's goals for the promotion and diversification of renewable energies and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector.

The technologies being examined include, among others, energy production from ocean waves, currents, wind and sun, green hydrogen production, energy storage, heat exchange, biomass growth and carbon fixation.

The maritime space constitutes another area for planning and promoting renewable energy systems, in light of the high density of land in the State of Israel, explained the Ministry.

In addition, the sea makes it possible to promote and test new technologies from the world of energy that cannot be applied on land, such as examining the use of ocean waves and ocean currents to produce electricity and energy, which may contribute to the diversification and decentralization of renewable energy systems and strengthening Israel's energy security.

In order to formulate a policy for the sustainable development of natural resources, including in the maritime space, in OECD countries, a Strategic Environmental Survey (SES) is required, based on international directives. A Strategic Environmental Survey (SES) was also conducted in Israel in the past for the exploration and production of natural gas at sea. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

