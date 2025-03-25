Israel raises monthly minimum wage

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Labour signed the minimum wage increase from 5,880 Shekels (USD 1,600) monthly to 6,247 Shekels (USD 1,700). The updated minimum wage will enter into force on April 1, 2025.

The Minimum Wage Law calculates the monthly wage based on a job scope of 182 monthly hours; therefore, the hourly wage will be 34.32 Shekels (USD 9.32). (ANI/TPS)

