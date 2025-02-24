DT
Israel ramps up West Bank ops as it delays prisoners' release

Agencies
West Bank, Updated At : 07:38 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Israel’s defence minister said on Sunday troops would remain “for the coming year” in parts of the occupied West Bank where they have launched a weekslong offensive and would prevent tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians from returning, as Israel deepens its crackdown on the Palestinian territory.

Israeli tanks have moved into the occupied West Bank for the first time since 2002. Israel launched a broad offensive on the northern West Bank on January 21 — two days after the ceasefire that paused the war in Gaza took hold — and then expanded it to include other nearby areas.

Israel says it is determined to stamp out militancy amid a rise in attacks. Palestinians view such raids as part of an effort to cement Israeli control over the territory, where three million Palestinians live under military rule. The raids have been deadly, caused destruction to urban areas and displaced tens of thousands.

The UN says the current operation is the longest since the Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. More than 800 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted.

The intensifying raids come at a sensitive time, as the truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza holds yet remains tenuous. Israel said it was delaying the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners until it gets assurances that Hamas stops what Israel says are “humiliating” handovers of hostages being freed.

Hamas condemned Israel’s decision to postpone the release of prisoners and detainees, saying its claim that the hostages’ handover ceremonies are “humiliating” was false and a pretext to evade Israel’s obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The sides do not yet appear to have begun negotiations on extending the ceasefire.

