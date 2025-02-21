Israel receives remains of four deceased hostages from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI): Israel on Thursday received the remains of four deceased hostages through the Red Cross. The coffins, transferred by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and ISA forces from the Gaza Strip, arrived in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief and stated that the heavy loss is felt in every home across Israel. The IDF also honoured the deceased hostages.

In a post on X, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote, "Israel has - through the Red Cross - received the coffins of four deceased hostages. The coffins were transferred to an IDF force and the ISA, inside the Gaza Strip, from where they will be transferred to Israel, to the Health Ministry's National Center of Forensic Medicine."

Meanwhile, PM Netanyahu said, "My brothers and sisters, dear citizens of Israel, on this day we are all united, in grief that is too heavy to bear. Today, every home in Israel bows its head. We bow our heads over the heavy loss of four of our hostages."

Earlier in a post on X, the IDF said, "A short while ago, IDF and ISA forces brought the coffins of the four deceased hostages over the border into Israel, and they are being taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an identification procedure. IDF representatives are accompanying their families at this difficult time."

In another post, it wrote, "The IDF salutes the deceased hostages as they return home after over 500 days in the hands of terrorists."

On Wednesday, Israel said that it received the list of deceased hostages set to be released on Thursday. Following this, PM Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging that the day will be incredibly difficult for the country, as Israel prepares to bring home four deceased hostages.

Sharing a post on X, the Israeli PMO said, "Israel has received the list of deceased hostages that are due to be released tomorrow, pursuant to the framework. The Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, has updated the families of the hostages via the representatives of the IDF." (ANI)

