Israel receives two coffins from Red Cross

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 22 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Gaza have received two coffins delivered from Hamas by the Red Cross, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
Advertisement
After a short ceremony, the remains will be taken to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification. (ANI/TPS)
Advertisement
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement