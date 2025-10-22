Israel receives two coffins from Red Cross

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 22 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Gaza have received two coffins delivered from Hamas by the Red Cross, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

After a short ceremony, the remains will be taken to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification. (ANI/TPS)

