Israel records highest voter turnout by 10 am since 1981

Voter turnout in Israel's parliamentary elections stood at 16.68 per cent by 10 am on Tuesday, the highest level recorded at that hour since 1981, authorities said.

Central Elections Committee (CEC) Acting Director-General Din Livneh said 16.68 per cent of eligible voters had voted by 10 am, compared with 15.9 per cent at the same time during the previous elections.

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More than 1.2 million eligible voters having cast their ballots, he said.

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It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1981, when Menachem Begin was reelected as prime minister.

Polling stations opened across the country at 7 am local time and are scheduled to close at 10 pm, allowing 7,331,981 eligible voters to exercise their franchise at 12,018 polling stations nationwide.

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However, polling stations in small localities, hospitals, prisons and nursing homes will close at 8 pm, according to the election schedule.

The official results will be announced on November 4, while a broad indication of the election outcome is expected to emerge by Wednesday.